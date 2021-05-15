‘All Nigerians’ Are Asking Me To Run For President’ – Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Friday said he is considering running for President in 2023.

He made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Nigerians, the youth and women, and all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for President in 2023,” he said.

“And I believe it is high time that we look into capacity, who can do the job, who is going to unify this country. And I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country.

“My answer will be in the affirmative in a few time from now.

“I want to urge each and every one of us that are urging me to come to be patient. It’s a work in progress. And by the grace of God, I am not going to disappoint you when the time comes for me to give a response to that.”