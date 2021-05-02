Alleged Rape: ‘Princess Must Be Jailed Longer Than Baba Ijesha For Setting Him Up On CCTV’ – Actor Yomi Fabiyi

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to the CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old released on social media.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to state that his female colleague, comedian and actress Princess deserves to be arrested and sentenced to a longer jail term for setting a minor up to be molested.

Fabiyi added that although he does not support molestation, he strongly believes that setting Baba Ijesha up with a minor just to get evidence is equally a crime and an even worse offense at that.

The actor also took a swipe at those who have criticized him because they assume that he is defending Baba Ijesha.

See his post below: