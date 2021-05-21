“Always Respect Mothers”, Actress Onyii Alex Blasts Naira Marley Over His Sexual Fantasies For Mother And Daughter

Nollywood actress, Onyii Alex has reacted to the controversial post made by singer Naira Marley.

The ‘Tesumole’ crooner had written on his Instagram page that he would like to have a threesome with a mother and her biological daughter. He added that the mother should be younger than 40 while the daughter should be above 18.

In a counter post sighted on her Instagram Stories, Alex condemned the Afrobeats singer for expressing such sexual fantasies.

“No be everything them dey take catch cruise Biko… In everything you do always respect mothers!!! Unless your mama dey mould girls then f**king try your cruise with them…!“, she wrote.

See her full post below: