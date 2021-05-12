APC Tackles PDP Over Comments On Anti-Graft War

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its call for sack and prosecution of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, and the suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman.

The call by the opposition party for a new approach to the crisis at the NPA on Monday came hours after Amaechi inaugurated the administrative panel set up to probe Hadiza.

“The foul stench of corruption oozing out of the NPA, NDDC and other agencies of government in the last six years has shown that our MDAs have become the cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of greedy leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their cronies in government in their unbridled looting of our patrimony under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch,” the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said in a statement.

But reacting, Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, described the PDP as “corruption personified.”

The party also said that the PDP was unfit to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war.

“To be clear, ‘corruption personified,’ which the PDP represents, is in no position to pontificate or even point fingers at the APC on the ongoing fight against corruption.

“Apparently, the PDP is still living in their alternate reality in which corruption, aided by their family members and cronies, was approved statecraft.

“For the PDP that looted everything in sight during the 16 years it held this country to ransom, it is understandable that it is still unable to understand a routine administrative probe,” the APC said.