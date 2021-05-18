Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In Intimate Ceremony

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In Intimate Ceremony

Popular American singer, Ariana Grande is now married to Dalton Gomez.

According to an exclusive report by People, the 27-year-old married Gomez in a tiny and intimate wedding ceremony.

The ‘Positions’ singer had announced her engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent in December 2020 by posting a photo of her ring on her Instagram page with the caption:

Forever n then some.” 

Read AlsoAriana Grande And Pete Davidson Split After Four Months Of Engagement

They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both set of parents are thrilled“, says the source who told People of the wedding ceremony.

Grande and Gomez reportedly began dating in January 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here