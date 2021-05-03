Atiku Accuses Buhari Regime Of Stifling Press Freedom

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of stifling press freedom.

He alleged that the current administration is clamping down on the media and intimidating citizens from expressing their thoughts freely.

Atiku made the allegation in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, @atiku, in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day.

Also Read: NASS Will Never Pass Any Law To Hinder Press Freedom – Lawan

He pointed out that when the people’s voice is repressed in a democracy, it would bring about disconnection between them and the government.

The former Vice President stated that in a situation like that, good governance is compromised, and the effects of bad governance begin to assume more significant manifestations.

“The ability of the media to report stories without fears of clampdown and intimidation and the ability of the people to freely express their thoughts responsibly has come under persistent haemorrhage by the current administration in Nigeria.

“When the voice of the people is repressed in a democracy, the natural tendency is a disconnect between the people and government. In such a situation, good governance is compromised, and the effects of bad governance begin to assume more significant manifestations,” his statement read partly.