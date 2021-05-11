Attacks On Security Operatives A Declaration Of War Against Nigeria: Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that gunmen terrorising the country will pay for their actions.

He made this comment whlle addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mohammed stated that the country’s security personnel have been subjected to “mindless” attacks by gunmen to instill fear and create a sense of insecurity.

Also Read: There Was A Burglary Attempt On Gambari’s Residence, Says Presidency

The minister expressed that contrary to the opinion of some citizens, the federal government is not overwhelmed by the security challenges.

“I want to say, unequivocally, that any attack on our security men and women is an attack on the state and a declaration of war against the nation,” he said.

“It follows, therefore, that this will be countered with overwhelming force. When those whose responsibility it is to protect us are themselves being subjected to mindless attacks, it can only be for one reason only; To instil fear and evoke a sense of pervasive insecurity among the people.

“Whether known or unknown gunmen, those engaged in this dastardly act will pay dearly for their actions.”