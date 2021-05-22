Attahiru: Army Chief Died A Hero, Ndume Mourns

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has described the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 others, as shocking.

He stated this in a statement personally signed on Saturday.

Ndume lamented that the late gallant general died at a time when the nation was looking up to him to effectively provide the necessary leadership that would eliminate insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

He described Attahiru’s death as a national tragedy and that the army chief died a worthy hero.

He described Attahiru and members of his team as highly dedicated and patriotic Nigerians who have already commenced the implementation of strategies that the Nigerian Army needed to tackle external and internal forces that are threatening the nation’s peace.

He also prayed to Allah to grant eternal salvation for all that lost their lives in the air mishap.