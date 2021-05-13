Avoid Friends Who Are Not Happy With Your Success – Erica Nlewedim

Popular Big Brother Naija alumnae, Erica Nlewedim has shared that friends who are not happy with one’s success should be avoided.
The Abia State-born reality TV star and actress shared this via her Instagram Stories.
The self-proclaimed Star Girl shared a screenshot of a tweet that reads:
“Stay away from friends who become moody when you start doing well in life”
Showing her support for the tweet, the reality TV star rejoined:
“Lol and they give you excuses like headache when you ask them what’s wrong or they start complimenting you in an insulting way”
