Avoid Friends Who Are Not Happy With Your Success – Erica Nlewedim

Popular Big Brother Naija alumnae, Erica Nlewedim has shared that friends who are not happy with one’s success should be avoided.

The Abia State-born reality TV star and actress shared this via her Instagram Stories.

Read Also: ‘I’m Not An Instagram Model’ – BBNaija’s Erica Slams Critics

The self-proclaimed Star Girl shared a screenshot of a tweet that reads:

“Stay away from friends who become moody when you start doing well in life”

Showing her support for the tweet, the reality TV star rejoined:

“Lol and they give you excuses like headache when you ask them what’s wrong or they start complimenting you in an insulting way”

See her post below: