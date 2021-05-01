Baba Ijesha: Iyabo Ojo Replies Bukky Black (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has replied her senior colleague, Bukky Black over the ongoing rape saga involving Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess’ foster 14-year-old daughter.

The mother of two hit back at the Germany-based actress and grandmother in a new Instagram Live video shared on her page.

Ojo said in the video that she cannot be threatened by those who have been calling her to cast a spell on her for actively speaking against Baba Ijesha.

Read Also: Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: People Have Been Sending Me Hate Messages – Comedian Princess

Ojo faced Bukky Black squarely and called her a disgrace to motherhood and womanhood in general.

The 43-year-old CEO of Fespris Limited also said that it is because of people like Bukky Black that a CCTV was placed in the living room for the teenager to relive her traumatic experience all over again just to get justice.

Watch the video HERE