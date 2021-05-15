Baba Ijesha: Stop Voting Politicians Who Ignore Human Rights Protection – Yomi Fabiyi

Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi has not relented on advocating for human rights in the ongoing case involving his friend and colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha.

In his most recent Instagram post, Fabiyi beckons on his fans and followers to stop voting in politicians who don’t prioritize the protection of human rights.

“Stop voting & praising politicians/parties who ignore human rights protection. If any politician or their manifesto does not speak HUMAN RIGHTS, ignore them. Without knowledge on human, oppressors will turn up here and there”, he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Fabiyi replied Iyabo Ojo’s defamation lawsuit against him with a counter post saying that he will not retract his statement nor will he pay her N100 million for damages.

