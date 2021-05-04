Baba Ijesha: ‘That Young Girl Must Get Justice’ – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo has maintained her stance on getting justice for the 14-year-old minor in the alleged child molestation case of Baba Ijesha.

The actress took to her Instagram page to reply trolls and her colleagues who have not desisted from bashing her over the case.

Read Also: Baba Ijesha: ‘Stop Playing God’, Actor Faduri Warns Iyabo Ojo

The actress further claimed that all the curses she has received so far for taking a bold stance in the case cannot deter her from seeking justice for the molested minor.

In her words:

“I ain’t your regular kind of lady…….. Rant & curse all you want, I ain’t moved by sentimental bullshit & hypocrisy… That young girl must get justice”

See her post below: