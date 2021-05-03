Bale Nets Hatrick As Spurs Keep European Dream Alive

Gareth Bale’s hat-trick gave Tottenham a comfortable victory over relegated Sheffield United as they maintained their pursuit of European football.

Bale flicked in the opener when it was lifted over the top by Serge Aurier in the 36th minute.

The Welsh international was played in by Son Heung-min on the break for his second – a thumping strike which flew into the top right corner.

The right-back also teed him up to thump in the third in the second half.

Son rounded off a dominant Spurs performance when he curled in a superb fourth goal.