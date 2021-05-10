Bandits Kidnap 12 Muslim Worshippers During Midnight Prayers In Katsina

Twelve Muslim worshippers have been abducted by bandits while observing Tahajjud at a mosque located in the outskirt of Jibiya town of Katsina State.

Tahajjud is a midnight prayer that is being observed during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A resident of the affected community, Mallam Fahad Mukhtar confirmed the abduction to Channels Television on Monday morning.

He explained that the gunmen arrived at the mosque around 2:am on Monday shooting sporadically. They finally abducted the worshippers, numbering 12, and took them into the forest.

Mukhtar, however, said residents have earlier been warned of the attack.

“Prior to their coming, people were informed on so many WhatsApp platforms that there might be an attack around 12:am.

“Our prayer is that May Almighty Allah intervene and look into our condition in Jibia. This attack happens almost on daily basis. It’s not something new.

“Our leaders and sponsors of the insecurity in our country should recall that there will be a day of judgement,” he said.

Mukhtar however said there has been series of bandit attacks in the area. He said this recent attack follows an earlier attack where 40 worshippers were kidnapped and 28 managed to escape.

Another resident of the area, Muhammadu Sani also confirmed that the bandits have earlier abducted about forty worshippers.

Police authorities in the state are yet to react to the incident as phone calls to the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah were not returned