Bandits Release One Abducted Kaduna Varsity Student

One of the abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State has been released by the bandits.

Although the police and government authorities are yet to confirm the development, the mother of the student, Lauritta Attahiru confirmed the release of her son on Tuesday.

She however refused to give details of how her son was released and whether a ransom was paid or not.

READ ALSO: Slain Student of Greenfield University Laid To Rest

Some of the parents told newsmen that the student was released on Saturday after his mother, who is the wife of a Retired Army officer from Plateau State negotiated and paid ransom to the bandits privately before they released her son on Saturday.

With the release of the student, the fate of the remaining 16 students still hangs in the balance even as the bandits threatened to kill them if their parents and government fail to pay the N100 million ransom and also provide ten new motorcycles.