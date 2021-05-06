Being Pretty Comes With A Lot Of Problems – Seyi Shay

Popular Nigerian songstress, Seyi Shay has opened up about the challenges of being a pretty lady as she prepares to release her first single of the year, ‘Pempe’ featuring Yemi Alade.

Taking to her Twitter page on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the only female judge of Nigerian Idol season 6 writes:

“People talk so much about ‘pretty privilege’ but always forget to talk about some of the mess you deal with when you’re ‘pretty’. Ask your pretty friends and sisters. #Pempe

Should I start mentioning the names of guys who at one point said they slept with Seyi Shay when I’ve never met them in my life? They want to associate with a hot girl so bad at the expense of anything. Insecurity of fuck-boy-rism? #Pempe”

