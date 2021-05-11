Bisola Aiyeola Reacts As Reno Omokri Says He Has No Respect For Single Mothers

Popular Nigerian actress, Bisola Aiyeola has come for Reno Omokri following the latter’s statement that he has no sympathy for single mothers.

The former presidential aide had taken to his Twitter page to post that he has no sympathy for single mothers except those who were raped or widowed.

In his words:

“Except she was raped, or widowed, I have zero sympathy for single mothers. The Black world faces a baby mama epidemic. We must not encourage it, or make celebrities out of bleached, surgically enhanced Jezebels who are unashamed of their whoredom!”

Reacting to the controversial tweet, Bisola Aiyeola wrote:

“Sir you’re just giving yourself headache. Single mothers gan no rate you. Saint Reno”.

See the exchange below: