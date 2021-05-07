Bode George: If Tinubu Becomes President, I’ll Cease To Be Nigerian

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George has expressed that he will cease to be a Nigerian should Bola Tinubu, national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), become president.

He made this promise while speaking during an Arise TV programme on Friday.

George called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Tinubu’s tenure as Lagos state governor and his alleged involvement with Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax firm.

Also Read: Ekiti 2022: INEC Warns Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns

He said: “I’ve talked about it and I’m still saying publicly that the EFCC should go urgently and investigate Alpha Beta Company owned by him.

“Let me say it in very clear language, to me it’s an insult to de-civilise the people of this country who are committed to national development that the likes of him want to run this country.

“We must make sure that they investigate him. He’s junketing all over the place—an insult to the civilised minds who work so hard in this country. If, by whatever yardstick, he becomes the head of state, I will cease to be a Nigerian and I’m not joking.”