Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again, Says Ndume

Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume has raised the alarm that Boko Haram insurgents have started regrouping again in the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa.

He stated this while briefing journalists after plenary on his bill seeking to establish Federal College of Education Gwoza, Borno State.

The proposed legislation passed second reading on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

He, however, expressed that the resurgence of Boko Haram activities should not stop the establishment of more educational institutions in Borno South.

The lawmaker expressed that the area, which he is representing at the National Ass existed without a higher institution of learning despite its size and population.

Ndume said, “Last week, 30 soldiers were killed in Mainok on the highway. Yesterday (Monday) just 30km from Maiduguri, the town was overrun by Boko Haram. It took concerted effort of the armed forces but we lost a major and two soldiers. In Rann Local Government, the same thing happened.

“The problem we are facing in Borno and, to some extent, in Yobe and Adamawa, is that the insurgency is resurging again and that is a matter of concern.

“Part of the solution is not to give up and not to show the insurgents that Nigerians are overwhelmed but to show that despite their terrorist acts and their stance against western education, more institutions would be established.”