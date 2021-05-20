BREAKING: Ayade Dumps PDP For APC

Cross Rivers State Governor Ben Ayade has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Ayde announced his decision on Thursday morning in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.

Among the governors who are in the state are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

They were led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee.

Some commissioners and PDP bigwigs expressed shock over Ayade’s decision but said they would move with him to the ruling party.

READ ALSO: APC Tackles PDP Over Comments On Anti-Graft War

The development has reversed PDP’s dominance of the South-South as the opposition party controlled all the states in the region before the defection of Ayade.

APC has now recovered from the defection of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who defected to the PDP from APC shortly before his reelection.