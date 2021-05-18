BREAKING: Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For Fresh N2.3trn External Loan

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve another N2.3trillion ($6.18bn) external loan.

This request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter was read at plenary on Tuesday.

Explaining reasons for the proposed loan, President Buhari stated that the proposed loan which is equivalent to N2.3trillion is to finance the 2021 budget deficit of N5.6 trillion.

He expressed that the loan would enable the Federal Government to fund critical infrastructural projects in transportation, health, and education among others.