BREAKING: JAMB Shifts 2021 UTME To June 19, Extends Registration Deadline

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME registration by two weeks.

The board also extended the UTME examination as well as the mock to further dates.

JAMB’S Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced the extension at a press conference on Saturday, in Abuja.

The examination date was shifted from June 19 to July 3.

The decision, according to Oloyede, was the outcome of a two-day stakeholders’ meeting the board had in Abuja.

He stated that stakeholders recommended that a two-week extension be granted to candidates who have not been able to register as a result of some challenges associated with the National Identification Number (NIN) and others.