BREAKING: Kaduna Govt Declares NLC President, Others Wanted

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai

Kaduna State Government has declared National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other members of the union wanted.

According to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Wabba and other members of the union are wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in a tweet on Tuesday, said: “Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act.

Also Read: Workers’ Protest, Economic Sabotage Won’t Stop Sackings: El-Rufai

“Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!”

In another tweet, he said: “…The reform of the size, cost & quality of over bloated, inefficient & barely educated public service is at stake here. We will neither retreat nor concede to any thoughtless & corrupt political hacks ever!”

