BREAKING: Senate Suspends Plenary For Constitution Review

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary for one week to enable its members to participate in the zonal public hearing for the constitution review across the country.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan stated this at plenary on Wednesday.

He stated that the exercise will hold in 12 centres across the country on 26 and 27th May 27.

Lawan urged Nigerians to participate fully in the exercise as the National Assembly has no pre-conceived agenda.

He stated that the exercise would be opened to suggestions from Nigerians on how to move the country forward.