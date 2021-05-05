Bring Back Aggrieved PDP Members, Adebutu Advises Fayose

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State and former member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu, has urged the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, to reconcile with all aggrieved party leaders to enable the party win the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Adebutu said that Fayose alone could not win the election for the PDP without collaboration with other estranged leaders.

The PDP chieftain spoke, yesterday, at the unveiling of the incumbent PDP State Chairman in Ekiti State and former House of Assembly member representing Efon Constituency, Mr. Bisi Kolawole, as Fayose’s anointed candidate in Ado-Ekiti.

He said: “It is sad that some people who were with Fayose had abandoned him barely three years after he left office. Why should this be? When and what actually caused the enmity? I am particularly worried.

“We need to beg them. We must appeal to them. They have dined and wined with Fayose’s political family. They have benefited from you. We won’t allow anyone to ruin PDP, so Fayose must bring them back.”