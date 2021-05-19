Buhari: Boko Haram Took Advantage Of COVID-19 To Push Back into Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that Boko Haram insurgents have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to launch attacks in Nigeria.

He stated this in an article published on Tuesday in Le Point, a French weekly magazine.

In the article, Buhari said Nigeria and France have a common enemy like COVID-19, which is terrorism, adding that both countries need collaboration to effectively address the situation.

“Today, leaders from across Africa meet in Paris to discuss plans to recover from the impact of a common enemy – COVID-19. But for African nations from across the Sahel region and beyond, the issues are inseparable from the fight against another common enemy which is terrorism.

“And like the war against the Coronavirus, it is one we are fully united with France in our strong determination to overcome,” the president wrote.

“Across the world, conflict and Coronavirus have not been far apart. As governments have struggled to contain COVID, jihadists have taken advantage in the Sahel – the vast arid stretch of territory that lies between the Sahara and Sub-Saharan Africa. Terrorist incidents have become tragically common across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

“Around the Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram terrorism have taken advantage of the pandemic and pushed back into my country Nigeria, whilst still launching raids and attacks in Chad, Cameroon, and Niger.”

Recall that President Buhari travelled to France on Sunday for a finance summit for African countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.