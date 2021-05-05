Buhari Condemns Killings In Benue, Anambra

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 11 people in Gwer West LGA of Benue state.

The victims were killed, following an attack by unknown gunmen on some communities in Gwer west LGA on Monday.

The president also condemned the recent killing in Anambra, where nine persons were killed in Ojukwu area of the state after gunmen attacked residents in the community.

President Buhari called for an end to what he described as “the cycle of violence” in Benue and Anambra states.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson.

Buhari noted that the “innocent people” were killed through no fault of theirs.

The president expressed that such violence is unacceptable, adding that such attacks cannot be allowed to continue.

He also cautioned Nigerians against the “temptation of taking the law into their hands in the name of revenge because there are no winners in the cycle of violence, only losers.”

“I totally condemn this latest unprovoked violence and counter-attacks on innocent people that had nothing to do with the cause of the violence,” Buhari said.

“Violence on innocent people by anybody and any group is unacceptable and indefensible.

“Hate and bigotry have eaten so deeply and violates the sanctity of life. If we allow this culture of violence to go unchecked, such mobs would destroy law and order.”