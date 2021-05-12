Buhari Deserves Respect, Not Denigration — Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves respect and not denigration.

He also cautioned against the disparaging of the President for no just cause.

AbdulRazaq stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, at the distribution of Ramadan gift, tagged ‘Baba for all’ to the vulnerable, physically challenged, widows and less privileged across the 16 local government areas of the state on Tuesday.

He said, “Most of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors rode on Buhari’s back to power. Even though we had our own ‘otoge’ in Kwara but he led the party amiably.

“So we are not going to sit and have people needlessly denigrate the leader of the country for no just reason. The man has been working.

“He has done exceedingly well and because he would not talk, the opposition is taking advantage of that to pull him and the country down. No, no patriot should allow that.

“When there was a lot of money in this country, it was mismanaged. But when baba came in, the money has dwindled. There is no money today but President Buhari has been able to manage that and he has been an effective manager of resources. What he has been doing is to manage the situation.

“The effect of COVID-19 has hit hard on global economy, not just Nigeria. It hit Nigeria very hard as the vast majority of us earn our wages daily. So the shutdown affected us more.

“No matter what they say about Baba Buhari, nobody has accused him of embezzling money. That is where it starts from. The man is prudent and diligent. He is making sure that things are done right in every sector.”