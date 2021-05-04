Buhari Presides Over Security Meeting At Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a security meeting at the State House In Abuja.

The meeting is reportedly holding at the First Lady’s Conference Room.

It is reported to be a continuation of last Friday’s meeting adjourned for today.

Present at the meeting is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.)

All the service chiefs are also reported to be present at the meeting including the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.