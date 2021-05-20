Buhari Returns To Abuja After Attending African Finance Summit In France

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria four days after he travelled to Paris, France.

He arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday evening and was received by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and other top government officials.

They included the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

In France, President Buhari attended the African Finance Summit, which focused on reviewing the African economy following shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit drew major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some heads of government who collectively discussed external funding and debt treatment for Africa and private sector reforms.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.

Others were the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai.