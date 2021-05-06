Buhari Welcomes Kaduna College Students’ Return, Seeks Greenfield Students’ Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed for the release of the students of the Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity.

He appealed while welcoming the release of the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka, Kaduna State.

Buhari made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

“We are happy they have been released,” President Buhari was quoted as saying, hours after the college students regained their freedom.

“We express our deep appreciation to all the actors who contributed one way or the other to this happy outcome, in particular, the defence and security agencies, the officials of the Ministry of Environment and the government of Kaduna State. We thank Nigerians for their prayers.”