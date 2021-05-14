Buhari’s Son-In-Law Declared Wanted Over Alleged $65m Fraud

Gimba Yau Kumo, the son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been declared wanted by The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
Kumo was declared wanted alongside Mr. Tarry Rufus and Mr. Bola Ogunsola over their connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000).
“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station,” the statement reads in part.