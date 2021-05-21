Catholic Priest Shot Dead As Bandits Raid Katsina Church

A Catholic priest identified as Rev Fr Alphonsus Bello has been killed in an attack on St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, Malunfashi, Katsina State.

A parishioner, who simply identified himself as Dominic, told newsmen that the armed men struck around 11pm on Thursday.

He said immediately they entered the church, they shot their way to where their targets were.

The late priest was said to have resisted abduction but the armed men overpowered him.

Bello was said to have been taken away alongside another priest but his corpse was seen on Friday morning.