Celebrities React To Young Lady Murdered In Akwa Ibom After Being Lured For Job Interview

Celebrities have reacted to the death of the young lady identified as Iniobong Umoren allegedly raped and murdered in Akwa Ibom after being lured for a job interview.

Nigerian social media space has been inundated with reactions to the incident.

The young lady was allegedly raped, murdered and her body buried in a shallow grave found on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

This is after her friend cried out via her Twitter account that she had been nowhere to be found after going to meet the suspect on Friday.

Don Jazzy tweeted:

“Psychopaths just making it hard for people to live in peace. From shameless leaders to disgusting child molesters to just random sick fucks raping and murdering innocent girls. 💔💔💔.”

“Sometimes “rest in peace” is such an oxymoron. How do you “rest” when life was taken so suddenly, so violently, so untimely, so unjustly for no apparent reason?? Olluwa sanu!💔💔💔“, wrote actress Ireti Doyle.