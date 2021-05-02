Chidinma Ekile Quits Gospel Music; Becomes Gospel Minister

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile has announced her exit from secular music and her new journey into gospel ministration.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Saturday, May 1, 2021, the petite lightskinned singer shared a video of her rebirth and rebranding as a gospel singer.

” I’M A CRUSADER OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST“, she wrote.

The singer whose birthday is on Sunday, May 2, 2021 has also released a new gospel single titled ‘Jehovah Over Do’.

Read Also: Musician Chidinma Ekile Flashes Wedding Ring On Her Left Finger (Photo)

On her birthday, the singer shared a video and captioned it:

“Jehovah Overdo made it possible, I’m a crusader of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Very special thank you to these great ministers and parents of faith who despite their tight itinerary graced this occasion. Such an honor.”

Watch the video HERE