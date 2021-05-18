Comedian Princess Reacts As Police Grant Baba Ijesha Bail

Nigerian comedian and actress, Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess has reacted to the release of Baba Ijesha on bail.

The veteran comedian, who is the plaintiff in the ongoing case of child molestation involving the actor, took to her Instagram page to share a post that reads:

“I will win not immediately but definitely”

“On God #Goddoesnotsleep #Godloveschildren #Saynotodefilement #Saynotorape #Saysomethingifyouseesomething“, she added.

Information Nigeria recalls that actor and friend of Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi had accused Princess and Iyabo Ojo of planning to kill Baba Ijesha if he is released on bail. The statement caused Ojo to react with a defamation lawsuit against Fabiyi, demanding N100M in damages.

