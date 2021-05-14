Comedienne Chigul Celebrates 45th Birthday

Nigerian comedienne and actress, Chioma Omeruah, alias Chigul has released stunning photos of herself to celebrate her 45th birthday on Friday, May 14, 2021.

The actress shared the titles that she loves to be addressed as.

“One of the best “hailings” I have received of late is being called “POWER BANK NWA” by @illblissgoretti That is EXACTLY who I am and who I wanna be …..I recharge people, i re energize people, I give people a boost….that’s how I want people to feel when they are around me….

Read Also: Comedienne Chigul Cries Out As Suspected Fraudster Tries To Defraud People Using Her Number

I am still AGU NWANYI, EGOVIN NWA, Ọ MA UMA A SAA AHU, SHOULDER PAD NWA, EZI NWANYI, NWANYI MARA NMA NA E SEE ÓKWÚ, A SWEET PIE, A FULL COURSE MEAL, A SNACK.ALL, E LEWE UKWU E GBU EWU, POMPOLINA NWA, AKWA NWA, NWANYI MARA NMA MMADU IRI, BUT POWER BANK NWA…..YOUR POWER BANK BABY!!!! PLEASE ADDRESS ME AS SUCH FROM NOW😊😊😊#FORTIFIEDATFORTYFIVE“, she wrote.

See her post below: