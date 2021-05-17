COVID-19: Bayelsa Govt Imposes Curfew To Curb Spread Of New Variant

Bayelsa State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew from 8pm to 6:00 am daily.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed on Monday by the Commissioner of Information, Ayiba Duba.

According to the state government, this is part of the proactive measures to prevent the spread of new variants of COVID-19.

The curfew takes effect from Sunday 16th May 2021.

“Movements within and out of the state through the major entry points including, Bayelsa/Delta States’ boundary at Adagbabiri, GloryLand Drive at Igbogene, and Bayelsa/Rivers States’ boundary at Mbiama are prohibited during the hours of the curfew,” Duba explained.

According to him, relevant security agencies have been mobilized to enforce the curfew.

The statement also advised commuters and members of the general public to take note of the development.