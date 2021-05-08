Criminals Haven’t Stopped Despite My Shoot-On-Sight Order — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that some unpatriotic Nigerians have continued to undermine his policies aimed at curbing insecurity and strengthening the economy.

Buhari made this comment when spoke at the sixth regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) on Friday.

He expressed that such persons are rather bent on wreaking havoc on the nation.

Recall that in March, Buhari directed security agencies to shoot anyone seen with AK-47 while ordering a clampdown on bandits.

Speaking on Friday, President Buhari stated that despite his order, bandits and smugglers have continued their criminal activities.

He also stated that even though the nation’s land borders were closed, illegal arms and other smuggled items still somehow found their way into the country.

“Some people are mercilessly against this country. We closed the borders to control the smuggling of petroleum products, and check the influx of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition,” he said.

“That was when the comptroller-general of Customs called me, saying 40 tankers laden with petrol had been impounded. I told him to sell the fuel, sell the trucks, and put the money in the treasury.

“They still brought arms and ammunition into the country, brought in rice in vehicles and motorcycles.

“I said shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47, yet they haven’t stopped. People must show consideration for their own country.”