Daddy Freeze’s Wife Celebrates Him As He Clocks 45

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze’s wife, Benedicta has penned a lovely birthday note to him on his 45th birthday, Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Sharing photos of the radio personality on her business Instagram page, the chef writes:

“Happy 45th birthday to My ‘Rebel with a cause’ @daddyfreeze My soul mate. My support structure. I loved you with your full hairline and loving you even more, with your receding hairline. Lol! We have indeed come a long way.

Our journey together has been one of great love, resilience and sheer determination to keep choosing each other, over and over again. I am thankful to Yahweh for meeting you that faithful day. May the protecting arm of Almighty Yahweh rest upon you today and forever. Love you with all my heart. Benedicta”

See her post below: