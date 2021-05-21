Davido Acquires 2021 Rolls Royce

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido has acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce for himself.

The multiple award-winning Afrobeats artist and DMW leader took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself and the latest addition to his garage.

The ‘Fem’ crooner also noted that the luxury vehicle is a reward for his hard work despite the fact that he also helps others.

Read Also: I Was Offered N100M To Implicate Davido In His Friend’s Death – Former PA, Aloma

“We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!! WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! ❤️ … oh yea 2021 BTW 😇“, he wrote.

He subsequently prayed for his fans and followers that God who did it for him will also do it for them.

See his post below: