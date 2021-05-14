Davido Celebrates First Daughter, Imade As She Bags Endorsement Deal

Nigerian superstar musician, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has celebrated his first daughter, Imade Adeleke, over her recent ambassadorial deal with Eva Soap.

The record label boss and music performer excitedly shared the news on his Twitter page.

“❤️ IMADE x @Evasoapng ALL CORNERS CHOKE! … I no go hear word again for road nah ‘Daddy see my billboard’ I go dey now 😂😂 CONGRATS BABY !!”, he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fem’ crooner surprised the five-year-old with a brand new Range Rover SUV ahead of her 6th birthday on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The Afro-beats music star also recently took his daddy duties to the United States of America where he threw a birthday bash for his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

See his post below: