Davido Surprises First Daughter, Imade With A Range Rover Ahead Of Her Birthday

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido has surprised his first daughter, Imade Adeleke with a Range Rover SUV as an early birthday present ahead of her 6th birthday on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The DMW label head took to his Instagram page to share the video clip showing Imade getting inside her new car along with her friends as well as a close shot of the luxury whip.

“Happy early BIRTHDAY BABY @realimadeadeleke daddy loves u !! Enjoy ur MOTO ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️“, he wrote as caption.

The comments section has been filled with accolades for the ‘Jowo’ crooner.

BBNaija’s Dorathy Bachor wrote:

“Father of the year 🔥🔥🔥”

“My own is coming. Thanks sir“, wrote Israel DMW.

