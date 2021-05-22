Death Of Late Army Chief, A National Disaster, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim as a national disaster of immense proportion.

This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, late Friday night.

Lamenting, Lawan pointed out that the unfortunate development has thrown the entire nation into mourning.

Recall that COAS and 10 other military officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Lawan expressed deep sadness over the tragic death of the late military officers who were on an official trip to Kaduna.

The statement read in part, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Chief of Defence Staff and the entire members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria over this tragedy.

“This incident is saddening, coming at a time there is a fresh momentum in the nation’s war against insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes.

“The Chief of Army Staff and the other officers gave their lives for the security and unity of Nigeria and will be remembered as heroes in the history of the country.

“I commiserate with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and the families of the deceased over the tragic incident and wish the departed souls eternal peace,” Lawan said.