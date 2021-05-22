Debates Over Nigeria’s Future Can Be Intense, Passionate: Osinbajo

Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that debates over Nigeria’s future can be intense and passionate, however, they should not be toxic.

He expressed that Nigeria is not a perfect nation but the cure for its imperfections is most certainly neither destruction nor a heedless descent into anarchy being promoted by some voices.

Osinbajo stated this on Friday at a memorial tagged “An Afternoon of Tributes in honour of nine departed giants of the media at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

He stated that all Nigerians have a share in the much needed work of rebuilding, redesigning, reforming and healing our nation.

“Creating commonality of purpose in ethnically and culturally diverse societies is challenging the world over. However, nation-building is not the sole preserve of politicians and governments; in fact, it is just as much a task for civil society of which the media is an important member.”

He also called on the media to help promote national unity at this current stage of the country.