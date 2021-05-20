Decision To Ban Open Grazing Stands… Challenge It In Court, Akeredolu Dares Malami

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has stated that the resolution by southern governors to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region stands.

He stated this in a statement on Thursday.

Akeredolu expressed that the governors will enforce the ban with “vigour.”

The governor’s statement is in reaction to the criticism of the open grazing ban by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation.

Akeredolu stated that the southern governors are ready to defend the legality of their decision in court.

He said the defence of open grazing by the AGF is “wicked and arrogant.”