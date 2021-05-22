DHQ: Bad Weather Caused Military Aircraft Crash In Kaduna

The defence headquarters has revealed that the air crash which occurred on Friday was caused by bad weather.

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other military officers died in the incident which took place near Kaduna international airport.

According to a statement by Onyema Nwachukwu, defence spokesman, the incident is being investigated.

Also Read: BREAKING: Chief Of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim, Dies In Plane Crash

“It is with a heavy heart that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) regrets to announce that this evening at about 1800 Hours, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru in company of his entourage, who were on an official trip from Abuja to Kaduna, were involved in an air mishap,” the statement reads.

“The unfortunate incident occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Lucky Irabor has therefore directed that an Accident Investigation Board be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote cause(s) of the unfortunate accident.

“As we pray for the repose of the souls of our gallant and committed Chief of Army Staff and other personnel on board with him, the AFN solicits the support and understanding of all Nigerians in the face of this tragic incident.

“We wish to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains resolute in combatting the security challenges bedeviling our nation. The sacrifices of our dearly departed heroes will not be in vain.”