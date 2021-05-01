Diversify By Going Into Other Businesses, Matawalle Urges Zamfara Workers

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has urged workers to look inwards, diversify and start businesses that will form a fall back source for their lives in retirement.

This was contained in a statement signed by spokesman Yusuf Idris Gusau and comes as the world celebrates International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day.

Matawalle stated that his administration is working on a programme to register and issue certificates on all public and private properties in the state which can be used in securing bank loans by interested workers to establish their own businesses which they can use in sustaining their lives after retirement.

He drew the attention of the civil servants in the state to be careful and realistic in the agitation for the implementation of the minimum wage saying once the resources are available, he will implement without delay but that at the moment, Zamfara which is one of the least collectors of monthly federal allocation has over N1.6 billion deducted from source to service the debts it inherited from the past administration.

The Governor said every month, the state is left with between N1.8 billion and 1.3 billion to pay salaries to its over 28,000 workers as well as service governance but assured that he will not sack or rationalize the workforce in order not to jeopardize homes and dependants.