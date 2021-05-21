Divert Infrastructural Funds To Tackling Insecurity – Abdulsalami

Former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has called on the federal government to forget infrastructural development and divert all necessary funding to the security forces to secure peace in the country.

He stated that this should be done to achieve peace in the nation, saying if there is no peace, there cannot be a country.

He stressed the need for government to stop every unnecessary development across the country and focus on security.

Abdulsalami made this statement when the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, paid him a visit to commiserate with him over the death of the father of Senator Sani Musa, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District.

He said, “My suggestion is that due to the overstretching of our security forces, I think all the necessary funding should be given to the security forces.

“I suggest that we look at the unnecessary development issues in the country and do the needful to make life bearable and let us face this insecurity by diverting the necessary funding to secure peace in this country. If there is no peace, there will be no country.”