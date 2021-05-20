Do Something About Kids On Streets Who Wash People’s Cars — Alex Unusual Tells Lagos Govt

Popular reality TV star, Alex Asogwa, alias Alex Unusual has sent a note of warning to the Lagos State government over the children who wash cars in traffic.

The BBNaija star cum actress took to her Twitter account to rant about the situation.

Alex Unusual noted that she’ll start flogging the children if the government does not do anything about them.

“Dear Government, this is me announcing in advance. One day, I’ll come down from the car and flog training into one of these children that forcefully clean cars in traffic then leave the foam or scratch the cars when you don’t have cash to give“, she wrote.

See her full post below: